HSN is taking up to 50% off vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, steam mops, carpet cleaners, sweepers, floor steamers, and floor-care accessories from brands like Shark, BISSELL, iRobot, Wagner, Eureka, and more. Deals include the Shark 2-in-1 Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $119.99 (down from $199.99), the Dreamvac UV Sanitizing Handheld Vacuum for $69.99 (down from $129.99), and the iRobot Roomba 105 Vac Robot Vacuum for $149.99 (pictured, down from $299.99). Plus, get free shipping. Shop Now at HSN
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eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
At Woot, get this refurb iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $119.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 90-day iRobot warranty is included. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Empties its own bin into the Clean Base for up to 60 days
- Uses PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid cords, pet waste, socks, and shoes
- Imprint Smart Mapping stores multiple floor maps and lets you set Keep Out and Clean Zones
- 3-Stage Cleaning System with dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Works with Alexa and the iRobot Home App
Woot's Sweeps Week sale covers a wide range of vacuums and floor care gear, from budget cordless sticks to robot vacuums and full-size uprights. Shoppers can find a Resolve pet stain spray for $25.99 alongside pricier options like a Dyson GEN5 Outsize Cordless Vacuum at $799.99. Several listings, including models from iRobot and Dyson, are factory reconditioned rather than new. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum for $17.59. It's the best price we could find by $22. It's an open-box unit that includes a brush and crevice tool along with a wall mount base for one-step charging and storage. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Bagless design with a translucent dirt bowl for easy viewing and emptying
- Includes a brush for dusting and upholstery use
- Includes a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas
- Wall mount base allows for one-step charging and storage
- Weighs 1.43 lb.
- Runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery