HSN is taking up to 50% off vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, steam mops, carpet cleaners, sweepers, floor steamers, and floor-care accessories from brands like Shark, BISSELL, iRobot, Wagner, Eureka, and more. Deals include the Shark 2-in-1 Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $119.99 (down from $199.99), the Dreamvac UV Sanitizing Handheld Vacuum for $69.99 (down from $129.99), and the iRobot Roomba 105 Vac Robot Vacuum for $149.99 (pictured, down from $299.99). Plus, get free shipping. Shop Now at HSN