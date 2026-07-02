Earn a cash bonus when you open an HSBC Premier checking account and complete qualifying activities.

• Get $1,500: Deposit or invest $150,000 to $249,999

• Get $2,500: Deposit or invest $250,000 to $499,999

• Get $3,500: Deposit or invest $500,000 to $999,999

• Get $5,000: Deposit or invest $1,000,000+

How the offer works

• Open a Premier checking account by August 31, 2026

• Add your preferred amount of deposits and/or eligible investments within 20 days

• Maintain your balances for 3 full consecutive months

• Remain opted-in to receive HSBC marketing emails

If all offer requirements are met, the bonus will be paid within 8 weeks.

Discover what Premier gives you access to

Premier Relationship Savings: Earn our best savings rate with a Premier Relationship Savings account for an introductory period and thereafter if you qualify.

HSBC Global Money Transfers: Send money internationally, securely, quickly and fee-free in the mobile app, with our award-winning HSBC Global Money Transfers

Credit cards

Enjoy a competitive range of rewards and benefits that complement your lifestyle

Wealth management

Get a personalized financial plan, global opportunities and a Wealth Relationship Manager for investment support via HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Shop Now at HSBC