Earn a cash bonus when you open an HSBC Premier checking account and complete qualifying activities.
• Get $1,500: Deposit or invest $150,000 to $249,999
• Get $2,500: Deposit or invest $250,000 to $499,999
• Get $3,500: Deposit or invest $500,000 to $999,999
• Get $5,000: Deposit or invest $1,000,000+
How the offer works
• Open a Premier checking account by August 31, 2026
• Add your preferred amount of deposits and/or eligible investments within 20 days
• Maintain your balances for 3 full consecutive months
• Remain opted-in to receive HSBC marketing emails
If all offer requirements are met, the bonus will be paid within 8 weeks.
Discover what Premier gives you access to
Premier Relationship Savings: Earn our best savings rate with a Premier Relationship Savings account for an introductory period and thereafter if you qualify.
HSBC Global Money Transfers: Send money internationally, securely, quickly and fee-free in the mobile app, with our award-winning HSBC Global Money Transfers
Credit cards
Enjoy a competitive range of rewards and benefits that complement your lifestyle
Wealth management
Get a personalized financial plan, global opportunities and a Wealth Relationship Manager for investment support via HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Shop Now at HSBC
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Published 7/2/2026
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Popularity: 1/5
Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.
Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 30-day trial membership for $1
- Annual plan costs $98 per year ($8.17 a month) after trial
- Includes free delivery on orders over $35 and free shipping with no minimum
- Members save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating stations
- Choice of Paramount+ or Peacock streaming service included
- Government assistance recipients & students can join for $49/yr
Nordstrom is offering $60 off a future purchase to shoppers who apply for and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. Cardmembers also get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 17, an extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack, and at least tw9 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom. The card carries no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The credit must be used by August 9, 2026 and can only be used at Nordstrom (online or in-store). It will be added to your account in the form of a Nordstrom Note and may take between 7 and 10 business days after approval to arrive. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- $60 off your next purchase upon approval
- Earn at least 2 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom
- Extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack for cardmembers paying with the card
- Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- 2 points per dollar on gas, EV, grocery, dining, and streaming purchases