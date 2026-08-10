As one of Best Buy's daily deals, you can get this HP Intel N150 14" Laptop for $190. It's the best price we could find by $190. It includes a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription with 1TB of cloud storage, which typically costs extra on its own. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel N150 processor with integrated Intel graphics
- 4GB of memory and 128GB of UFS storage
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare display
- Up to 11 hours of video playback battery life
- Weighs 3.24 lb. and measures 0.71" thin
- Includes a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal with 1TB cloud storage
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Expires in 18 hr
Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
eBay's Lenovo sale covers laptops, tablets, and monitors at up to 40% off, spanning new, open box, refurbished, and pre-owned listings. Options range from budget IdeaPad and Chromebook models to ThinkPad business laptops and ThinkVision monitors, with items sold through authorized sellers. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Slim cardholders that work with MagSafe are still a fairly niche category, and Ridge is one of the more recognized names in minimalist wallet design. At $27, that's $22 off the $49 list price. My Buy Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Secure MagSafe magnetic attachment
- Slim minimalist design eliminates pocket bulk
- Easy access to essential cards
- Extra-strong magnets for reliable hold
- Consolidates phone and wallet for convenience
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