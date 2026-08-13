This HP EliteBook 840 G11 is $1,212, down from $3,480. It's $87 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. It includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16 GB of memory, and a 512 GB SSD, along with a 14" WUXGA touch display built for business use. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor with up to 5.0 GHz Turbo Boost
- 16 GB of memory and 512 GB SSD storage
- 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch display with anti-glare coating
- 5 MP IR camera with dual array microphones
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity
- Starting weight of 3.13 lb.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
This HP 15.6" laptop is $439.99. That's $660 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor with built-in AI features
- 15.6" HD anti-glare display at 250 nits brightness
- 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256 GB solid state drive
- Windows 11 Home
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
HP offers its HP Renew Business 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $23. That's a $20 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- RFID-blocking pocket
Sign In or Register