HP’s All-In Plan offers hassle-free printing from $7.99 per month, with a new HP printer, automatic ink delivery, continuous printer coverage, and shipping included. You'll get 24/7 Pro live support and replacement coverage if an issue can’t be fixed remotely.
The HP All-In Plan includes a 30-day risk-free trial with no upfront costs. Customers can sign up, pay nothing today, and receive the printer shortly after enrolling. If it’s not a fit within the first 30 days, they can return the printer at no cost. Buy Now at HP All-In Plan
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Published 8/6/2026
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer for $200. It's the best deal we could find by $100. It uses refillable high-capacity ink tanks instead of cartridges, and includes a flatbed scanner, copier, fax, ADF, and Ethernet connectivity. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cartridge-free printing with high-capacity ink tanks
- Sharp text and color photos via Micro Piezo technology
- Reduce environmental waste by eliminating ink cartridges
- High-resolution flatbed scanner
- Integrated color display for easy navigation and copying
This SWIFINT D810 portable printer is $49.99 at Target. That's $67 below the original price, and a very low for a portable wireless printer. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- supports iOS, Android, and PC
- compatible with 8.5" x 11" paper
At Walmart, the Canon PIXMA TS3722 all-in-one printer is $39. It's a $14 savings and a very inexpensive option for this back-to-school necessity. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Prints, copies, and scans in one device
- Prints about 7.7 black pages and 4 color pages per minute
- Holds up to 60 sheets of plain paper
- 1.5" LCD screen for navigating printer functions
- Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) for wireless printing
- Uses two easy-to-replace ink cartridges
This Canon PIXMA TS6420a is $70, down from the $140 list price on eBay. It includes auto-duplex printing and a 1.44" OLED display along with wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for setup flexibility. Buy Now at eBay
- prints, scans, and copies
- 1.44" OLED display
- up to 4800x1200 dpi print resolution
- prints speeds up to 13ipm
- built-in auto duplex printing
- holds plain and photo papers simultaneously
- USB 2.0 port