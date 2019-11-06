New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
HP 14 Ice Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$399 $599
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Silver or Gold
  • Intel Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 16GB Intel Optane memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 14-dq1039wm
