H&M's men's sale spans everything from shorts and shirts to jackets, sunglasses, and bags, with discounts reaching up to 77% off regular prices. A regular-fit jacquard resort shirt drops to $7 from $30, while a relaxed-fit double-breasted jacket falls to $35 from $99. With over 800 items marked down across nearly every category, the sale covers casual basics as well as outerwear and accessories. Shipping adds $6.99 or is free for H&M members with orders of $50 or more (it's free to join) Shop Now at H&M
- Shorts, shirts, pants, and jeans included
- Jackets, coats, and sweatshirts included
- Accessories like bags, belts, and sunglasses included
- Shoes, socks, and underwear included
- Over 800 products marked down
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Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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