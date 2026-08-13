H&M's men's sale spans everything from shorts and shirts to jackets, sunglasses, and bags, with discounts reaching up to 77% off regular prices. A regular-fit jacquard resort shirt drops to $7 from $30, while a relaxed-fit double-breasted jacket falls to $35 from $99. With over 800 items marked down across nearly every category, the sale covers casual basics as well as outerwear and accessories. Shipping adds $6.99 or is free for H&M members with orders of $50 or more (it's free to join) Shop Now at H&M