This Gueray CD player is $29.99 with Prime, down from $48.99. That's also below Amazon's recent price of $45.99 and near its all-time low of $33.99. It combines a CD player with Bluetooth speakers, FM radio, and USB and TF card playback in one desktop unit. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Plays CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3, and WMA discs
- Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 speakers for wireless streaming
- Includes FM radio, TF card, USB, and 3.5mm audio playback
- LCD display shows track number, play time, and mode
- Comes with a remote control that works within 5 meters
- Includes adapter, remote control, and USB Type-C cable
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Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This Proscan CD boom box is $25 at Woot, down from its $43 reference price. That's a 42% savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 3 watts RMS x 2 channels
- Bluetooth streaming from compatible devices
- Top-loading CD player that also plays MP3 discs
- Built-in AM/FM radio
- 3.5 mm aux input for wired audio devices
- 3" speakers, runs on included AC cord or 8 D batteries (sold separately)
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