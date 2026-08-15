This Greenworks 24V 1/2" Brushless Cordless Drill is now $54, which is Amazon's lowest-ever price. You'd pay $28 for this kit at Walmart today. It includes a 2.0Ah USB-C battery that also functions as a 12,000mAh power bank, along with a 30W USB-C charger. The battery is compatible with over 200 Greenworks 24V tools, from lawn mowers to chainsaws. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24V brushless motor with 2-speed transmission (0-450 RPM/0-2000 RPM)
- 400 in-lbs. of torque with an 18+1 position clutch
- 1/2" keyless chuck for wood, metal, and other materials
- Includes a 2.0Ah USB-C battery pack that doubles as a 12,000mAh power bank
- Built-in LED light and weighs 2.28 lb.
- Includes a 30W USB-C charger and 3.3-Foot braided cable
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This Craftsman V20 Brushless RP Compact Hammer Drill Kit is now $99 at Amazon, which is as much as $40 cheaper than what you'd pay at any other store today. Shipping is free, too. This kit includes a charger and a 2Ah battery, along with a compact design that weighs under 2.5 lb. for the tool alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor for longer runtime and faster performance
- Compact design weighing 2.47 lb. (tool only)
- Up to 355 watts of power and 32,300 blows per minute
- 2-speed transmission with 0-600 and 0-1900 RPM settings
- Includes belt hook, charger, and 2Ah battery
- Built-in LED light for visibility
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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