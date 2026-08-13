Lithium AA batteries last longer than alkaline in high-drain devices like cameras, flashlights, and outdoor gear, making a 12-pack a reasonable stock-up buy. Check out with Subscribe & Save and apply coupon code "OJH9CWVZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lasts 3x longer than standard alkaline batteries
- Triple-layer protection prevents device leakage and damage
- Operates reliably in extreme temperatures from -40°F to 140°F
- Powers both high-drain and low-drain electronic devices
- Includes lifetime warranty and risk-free replacement
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Amazon offers the Eveready CR2032 Lithium 3V Battery 10-Pack for $3.01 when you clip the coupon and subscribe. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
CR2032 batteries are the coin cells used in key fobs, watches, glucose monitors, and a wide range of small electronics, so a 16-pack is worth stocking up on. Apply coupon code "4QVDRTD4" for an extra savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20% more capacity than standard batteries
- Airtight and liquid-tight leak protection
- Compatible with watches, calculators, and medical devices
- 10% higher energy density for superior performance
At Amazon, apply promo code "ABAGBOUS" to save $7 on the Granicell AAA Rechargeable Batteries 16-Pack. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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