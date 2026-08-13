With a qualifying plan, the Google Pixel 11 Pro can be preordered at Verizon, starting from $14.99 a month over 48 months, down from its $1,099.99 full retail price. During checkout, you'll be able to add a tablet (either a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and the new Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. (Each item requires an individual plan.) The phone features a 6.3" Super Actua OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, along with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens and zoom up to 120x. You'll get free shipping, and Verizon Loyalty members have their $40 activation fees waived. The phone and watch are scheduled to release on August 20. Buy Now at Verizon