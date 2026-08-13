With a qualifying plan, the Google Pixel 11 Pro can be preordered at Verizon, starting from $14.99 a month over 48 months, down from its $1,099.99 full retail price. During checkout, you'll be able to add a tablet (either a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and the new Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. (Each item requires an individual plan.) The phone features a 6.3" Super Actua OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, along with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens and zoom up to 120x. You'll get free shipping, and Verizon Loyalty members have their $40 activation fees waived. The phone and watch are scheduled to release on August 20. Buy Now at Verizon
- 6.3" Super Actua OLED display w/ Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- 256 GB or 512 GB storage options
- Triple rear camera: 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide, 48 MP 5x telephoto
- Zoom up to 120x w/ optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, 10x
- Up to 34 hours of battery life
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The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
We've pictured the Google Pixel Fold 5G Smartphone with 256GB of storage, now $459.99 at Woot, down from the $1,799 reference price. This unlocked foldable phone works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers, and runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip with a triple rear camera system. Prime members get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5.8" inner foldable display
- 256GB storage capacity
- Fully unlocked for use with major carriers
- Google Tensor G2 chip
- Triple rear camera system
- Available in Obsidian or Porcelain
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
Verizon is offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, a $480 value for the 2026 NFL season, free with an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans or when buying a select Verizon Home Internet plan. Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can still get it for $234. The subscription covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and supports multiview, letting you watch up to four games on one screen at once. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Verizon
- NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game
- Included free with select Verizon Home Internet plans or when buying an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans
- Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can get it for $234
- Multiview lets you watch up to four live games on one screen
- Stream on the go and pick up where you left off on another device
- Supports unlimited simultaneous streams at home
Verizon One bundles a mobile line with home internet for $70 a month after Auto Pay, with taxes, fees, and equipment included in the price. New customers who bring their own phone also get activation and upgrade fees waived, plus a router and professional installation with the home internet service. Customers earn 3% cash back each month in Verizon Dollars just for being on the plan. Buy Now at Verizon
- Bundles one mobile line with home internet service
- Unlimited data, talk, and text included
- Mobile activation and upgrade fees waived
- Router and professional installation included
- 3% cash back monthly in Verizon Dollars
- Additional lines available for $30/month each
Verizon is offering a wide range of smartphones for $0 a month on a 36-month, 0% APR plan, including the Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S26, and Google Pixel 10. Retail prices on these devices span from around $250 for the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G up to $1,100 for the Samsung Galaxy S26+, all reduced to no monthly cost under the offer. Certified Pre-Owned iPhones and Galaxy models are also included for shoppers looking for lower-cost options. Verizon loyalty members dodge activation fees (it's free to sign up). Plus, all orders ship for free. Shop Now at Verizon
- Includes phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola
- Devices available for $0/mo with 0% APR over 36 months
- Retail prices range from around $250 to over $1,000
- Certified Pre-Owned options included for select iPhone and Galaxy models
- 49 total smartphones included in the offer
Verizon is offering several phones for $0 per month when you trade in an eligible device and add a qualifying plan, including the Motorola razr 2026, Apple iPhone 17e, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, and Google Pixel 10 Pro. Retail prices on these models range from $250 for the Galaxy A37 5G up to $1,000 for the Pixel 10 Pro, showing the offer spans budget and flagship devices alike. Other models like the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max are also discounted with a qualifying plan, though not free. Plus, you'll get a $200 Verizon gift card for free when you check out with a qualifying plan. These items ship for free. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Verizon
- Includes phones from Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Google
- Motorola razr 2026, Motorola edge 2026, and moto g 2026 available at $0/mo with trade-in and eligible plan
- Apple iPhone 17e available at $0/mo with eligible trade-in and plan
- Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A17 5G available at $0/mo with eligible trade-in and plan
- Google Pixel 10 Pro available at $0/mo with eligible trade-in and plan
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