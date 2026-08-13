The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is available at Verizon from $22.22 a month over 36 months with a qualifying trade-in and an Unlimited Ultimate plan, down from a full retail price of $1,900. Plus, during checkout you can add a tablet (either a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. It's a foldable phone with an 8" Super Actua Flex display and a triple rear camera system with up to 30x zoom. It ships for free, and Verizon Loyalty members get the $40 activation fees waived. (It's free to join.) The phone and watch are due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Verizon
- 8" folding Super Actua Flex display
- Triple rear camera system with 48 MP wide lens
- Super Res Zoom up to 30x
- Up to 31 hours of battery life
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass
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Published 27 min ago
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
DirectAuth's eBay store offers a wide range of refurbished, unlocked iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel phones. Prices start at $171.99 for an Apple iPhone 12 Mini, with newer models like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra also available. Each listing includes a condition grade of Good, Very Good, or Excellent, and free shipping is offered across the store's mobile phone products. Certified refurbished products include a 1 or 2-day Allstate warranty. Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished, unlocked smartphones in Excellent, Very Good, or Good condition
- Models include Apple iPhone 12 through iPhone 17 series
- Samsung Galaxy S22 through S25 series also available
- Google Pixel 8 and 8a models included
- Storage options ranging from 64GB to 512GB
- Free 2-day shipping across mobile phone products
This basic classic slider style phone with a 2.2" display and a 3.15 MP rear camera is a few bucks less than similar style phones on eBay. A payment processing fee starting at $1.87 applies. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 2.2" TFT display with 240 × 320 resolution
- 3MP rear camera
- 500–999mAh rechargeable battery
- GSM cellular connectivity
Verizon is offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, a $480 value for the 2026 NFL season, free with an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans or when buying a select Verizon Home Internet plan. Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can still get it for $234. The subscription covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and supports multiview, letting you watch up to four games on one screen at once. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Verizon
- NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube covers every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game
- Included free with select Verizon Home Internet plans or when buying an eligible 5G phone on select Unlimited plans
- Customers who don't qualify for the free offer can get it for $234
- Multiview lets you watch up to four live games on one screen
- Stream on the go and pick up where you left off on another device
- Supports unlimited simultaneous streams at home
Verizon One bundles a mobile line with home internet for $70 a month after Auto Pay, with taxes, fees, and equipment included in the price. New customers who bring their own phone also get activation and upgrade fees waived, plus a router and professional installation with the home internet service. Customers earn 3% cash back each month in Verizon Dollars just for being on the plan. Buy Now at Verizon
- Bundles one mobile line with home internet service
- Unlimited data, talk, and text included
- Mobile activation and upgrade fees waived
- Router and professional installation included
- 3% cash back monthly in Verizon Dollars
- Additional lines available for $30/month each
Verizon is offering a wide range of smartphones for $0 a month on a 36-month, 0% APR plan, including the Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S26, and Google Pixel 10. Retail prices on these devices span from around $250 for the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G up to $1,100 for the Samsung Galaxy S26+, all reduced to no monthly cost under the offer. Certified Pre-Owned iPhones and Galaxy models are also included for shoppers looking for lower-cost options. Verizon loyalty members dodge activation fees (it's free to sign up). Plus, all orders ship for free. Shop Now at Verizon
- Includes phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola
- Devices available for $0/mo with 0% APR over 36 months
- Retail prices range from around $250 to over $1,000
- Certified Pre-Owned options included for select iPhone and Galaxy models
- 49 total smartphones included in the offer
With a qualifying plan, the Google Pixel 11 Pro can be preordered at Verizon, starting from $14.99 a month over 48 months, down from its $1,099.99 full retail price. During checkout, you'll be able to add a tablet (either a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and the new Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. (Each item requires an individual plan.) The phone features a 6.3" Super Actua OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, along with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens and zoom up to 120x. You'll get free shipping, and Verizon Loyalty members have their $40 activation fees waived. The phone and watch are scheduled to release on August 20. Buy Now at Verizon
- 6.3" Super Actua OLED display w/ Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- 256 GB or 512 GB storage options
- Triple rear camera: 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide, 48 MP 5x telephoto
- Zoom up to 120x w/ optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, 10x
- Up to 34 hours of battery life
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