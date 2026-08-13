The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is available at Verizon from $22.22 a month over 36 months with a qualifying trade-in and an Unlimited Ultimate plan, down from a full retail price of $1,900. Plus, during checkout you can add a tablet (either a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. It's a foldable phone with an 8" Super Actua Flex display and a triple rear camera system with up to 30x zoom. It ships for free, and Verizon Loyalty members get the $40 activation fees waived. (It's free to join.) The phone and watch are due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Verizon