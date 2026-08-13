At Verizon, the Google Pixel 11 can be preordered from $0 a month over 36 months with an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan, against a full retail price of $900. Plus, during checkout, you can add a tablet (your choice between a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G) and a Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm to your cart for free. (Each item requires its own plan.) The phone includes a 6.3" Super Actua OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a triple rear camera system with up to 20x zoom. New customers also avoid device activation fees on this order. It ships for free. The phone and watch are due to release on August 20. Shop Now at Verizon