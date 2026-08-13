T-Mobile launches its new EIP Flex 36 and EIP Standard 36 financing plans on August 6. EIP Flex 36 allows new and existing customers to finance the cost of an eligible device, along with applicable taxes and fees due at checkout, over 36 months. Well-qualified customers can get a new phone with $0 out of pocket upfront and, for a limited time, 0% APR. EIP Standard 36 extends T-Mobile’s traditional 0% APR device financing to 36 months, helping customers lower their monthly payments on eligible phones.

As an added benefit, T-Mobile is introducing Student Perks Plans from $30 per month for one line with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees, with claimed savings of up to 40% compared with similar single-line plans from AT&T and Verizon. Students can also bundle an eligible plan with 5G Home Internet and receive a virtual prepaid card worth up to $200. Shop Now at T-Mobile