Going Going Gone, Dick's Sporting Goods' clearance site, discounts thousands of items across apparel, footwear, and accessories. Shoppers can find adidas Samba OG shoes marked down from $99.99, Carhartt hoodies from $59.99 down to as low as $18.97, and Nike shorts and tees priced under $20. The sale spans categories from backpacks and bags to sports bras and leggings, with brands like Nike, Jordan, CALIA, and Under Armour represented. Orders of $65 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Going, Going, Gone