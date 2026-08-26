The GoPro HERO13 Black drops to $290.69 today in Target's eBay Outlet, thanks to the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10". That's the best deal we've seen and significantly less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shipping is free, too. It records 5.3K60 video and is waterproof to 33 feet without a case, with HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization built in. The coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Records 5.3K60 video resolution
- 27-megapixel photo capture
- Waterproof to 33 ft. without a case
- HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization
- Compatible with HB-Series lenses w/ auto detection
- Includes Enduro battery, curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle, and USB-C cable
This DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo is $554 at AliExpress, down from $1,577. The bundle includes the gimbal camera, a wide-angle lens, DJI Mic 3, a battery handle, and a tripod, covering most of what's needed for vlogging without buying accessories separately. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 6K gimbal camera with wide-angle lens
- Includes DJI Mic 3
- Includes battery handle and tripod
- 3-axis stabilization
- Built-in expandable microphone support
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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