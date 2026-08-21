End the Summer on a High Note! Summer may be winding down, but the savings are still heating up. Save 10% on select gift cards from your favorite restaurants, retailers and entertainment brands.

Giftcards.com is offering 10% off a wide range of eGift cards, including brands like LEGO with promo code "ENDLESS10," Bath & Body Works with promo code "SUNSET10," and adidas, American Eagle, and H&M with promo code "SUMMER10." Entertainment options are also discounted, such as AMC, Regal, and Cinemark movie eGift cards, along with Dave & Buster's and Topgolf using code "GIFT50" for 15% off orders of $50 or more. Shoppers can also waive purchase fees on a $100 Visa Virtual Account using code "FEEFREE," and the first three One4all gift cards ship free with USPS standard shipping. Shop Now at Giftcards.com