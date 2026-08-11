This Gertmenian Avalon rug starts at $20 off the regular $100 price at Costco, bringing it down to $80 for a 2x2x8-foot runner. The rug blends space-dyed and shrink polyester fibers for a multi-tonal look, with a jute backing for added durability. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- 100% polyester pile with jute backing
- Space-dyed, shrink polyester construction
- Straight woven design for a textured surface
- Pile height of 0.31"
- Cream color w/ soft beige tones
- Made in Turkey
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 28 min ago
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
This Gorilla Grip WeatherMAX doormat is $15, down from $26 at Amazon. It's built with a natural rubber backing and a stain- and fade-resistant top layer designed for both indoor and outdoor use in all weather conditions. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29" x 17" with a 0.3" thick low-profile design
- Natural rubber backing for tear resistance
- Stain and fade resistant for indoor or outdoor use
- Deep grooves and beveled border help trap dirt and moisture
- Weighs 2.1 lb.
- Machine-made from polypropylene material
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Costco's members-only Warehouse Savings covers markdowns across apparel, appliances, electronics, furniture, and groceries. Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances are discounted (between $100 and $1,000 off), while a Samsung 4K Smart TV starts at $229.99. Furniture deals include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off, spanning a wide range of home categories in one sale. Deal ends August 23.
Not a member? You can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 right now, and get a $50 Costco shop card for free. Shop Now at Costco
- Discounts span apparel, automotive, appliances, and electronics
- Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances discounted $100 to $1,000
- Samsung 43" to 70" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs from $229.99 to $399.99
- TCL 75" Q77K Series 4K QLED Smart TV at $479.99
- Furniture markdowns include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off
- Grocery deals include Kirkland Signature, Spam, and Gatorade multipacks
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