Costco's members-only Warehouse Savings covers markdowns across apparel, appliances, electronics, furniture, and groceries. Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances are discounted (between $100 and $1,000 off), while a Samsung 4K Smart TV starts at $229.99. Furniture deals include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off, spanning a wide range of home categories in one sale. Deal ends August 23.

Not a member? You can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 right now, and get a $50 Costco shop card for free. Shop Now at Costco