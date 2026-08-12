At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Garrdeen 72-Gallon Reusable Yard Waste Bags 2-Pack for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Each bag holds 72 gallons, and the pair comes with reinforced handles for carrying and dumping loads of leaves or grass clippings. The tear-resistant, woven polypropylene construction is designed for repeated use instead of one-and-done disposable bags. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 72 gallons per bag
- Set includes 2 bags, one green and one black
- Made from tear-resistant, woven polypropylene fabric
- Reinforced double-stitched handles for carrying and dumping
- Wide opening with a stand-up design for easier filling
- Folds flat for compact storage
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
A wall-mounted retractable hose reel keeps your garden hose stored neatly and out of the way, retracting automatically so you're not left coiling it by hand after each use. Similar length retractable reels at Amazon cost about $60 more. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 65.6-foot retractable 1/2" garden hose reel
- Automatic slow-rewind system
- 200 PSI working pressure with 600 PSI burst pressure
- 180° swivel bracket for flexible positioning
- Multi-pattern spray nozzle included
- Portable design with plastic handle
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
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