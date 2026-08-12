At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Garrdeen 72-Gallon Reusable Yard Waste Bags 2-Pack for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Each bag holds 72 gallons, and the pair comes with reinforced handles for carrying and dumping loads of leaves or grass clippings. The tear-resistant, woven polypropylene construction is designed for repeated use instead of one-and-done disposable bags. Buy Now at Amazon