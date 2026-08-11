This Gap logo t-shirt is 50% off, dropping it to $12.49 from $24.99. It's part of Gap Factory's Deal of the Week pricing. Members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Gap Factory
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This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt pack is down to just $9.45, which is Amazon's lowest-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each medium-weight, 100% cotton tee has ribbed cuffs. The pack is available up to 5XL. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% cotton construction on solid colors
- Medium-weight fabric with no stretch
- Ribbed cuffs
- Pull-on closure
- Available in men's sizing up to 5XL
Walmart offers the FIFA World Cup 2026 Men's USA Country Soccer Tee for $4.70. That's a $12 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 2-Pack is $6.26, down from $10.07. It's $4 off, $3 per shirt, and the lowest price it's been all year. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% cotton construction for solid colors
- Medium weight fabric
- Ribbed cuffs
- Pull-on closure with no stretch
Gap Factory's clearance sale spans nearly 1,000 items across women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby categories, with an extra 50% off applied at checkout on top of already discounted prices. A Crewneck Cardigan drops to $18, down from $50, while a Modern Ribbed Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt falls to $12, down from $30. The pictured Gap Factory Men's Flannel Shirt drops to $12 in cart ($48 off). Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- 946 items included in the clearance selection
- Covers women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler & baby styles
- Extra 50% off applied at checkout on select clearance items
- Includes tees, shirts, jeans, leggings, cardigans, sweatshirts, and trousers
- Shop-by-price filters available for $10, $25, and $35 & under
Gap Factory's men's sale covers t-shirts, jeans, sweaters, and outerwear, with discounts of 40-70% off. The pictured Gap Men's Everyday Soft Crewneck T-Shirt is $9.99 (50% off). Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Includes t-shirts, shirts, and jeans
- Covers sweaters, coats, jackets, and sweatshirts
- Includes pants, shorts, and matching sets
- Covers pajamas, loungewear, and swimwear
- Includes accessories, shoes, and tall sizes
Gap Factory has cut men's clothing across the board by 50%, with Everyday Soft T-shirts starting at $9.99 and Gap logo hoodies from $19.99. The sale spans basics like tees and sweatshirts as well as shorts, jeans, and graphic tees featuring licensed prints from Star Wars, Peanuts, and Grateful Dead. Shipping is free over $50 for members (it's free to join). Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Everyday Soft T-shirts starting at $9.99
- Gap logo hoodies and sweatshirts starting at $19.99
- Shorts styles including khaki, cargo, and denim from $14.99
- Jeans styles including straight, slim, and baggy fits from $29.99
- Graphic tees featuring licensed prints like Star Wars, Peanuts, and Grateful Dead
Gap Factory offers the Gap Factory Women's Boatneck Mini Dress for an in-cart price of $5.99 for a $44 savings. Plus, use promo code "GFCYBER" for free shipping. Deal ends July 29th. Buy Now at Gap Factory
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