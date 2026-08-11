Gap Factory's clearance sale spans nearly 1,000 items across women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby categories, with an extra 50% off applied at checkout on top of already discounted prices. A Crewneck Cardigan drops to $18, down from $50, while a Modern Ribbed Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt falls to $12, down from $30. The pictured Gap Factory Men's Flannel Shirt drops to $12 in cart ($48 off). Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Gap Factory