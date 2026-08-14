Gap Factory's women's sale covers everything from tanks to tees at 40% to 70% off. Several best-selling styles, like boatneck tanks and crewneck T-shirts, are marked down to $9.99. With over 1,700 items included, the sale spans tops, sweaters, dresses, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap Factory