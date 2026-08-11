Walmart offers the GVDV Folding Camping Cot with 2-Sided Mattress for $53.19. That's a $47 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Supports up to 500 lb.
- Includes a carry bag for storage and transport
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers outerwear, footwear, and apparel from brands like Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, and Keen. A Mountain Hardwear women's stretchdown jacket drops to $33.99, while Columbia hiking boots and water shoes fall into the $25 to $45 range. The sale spans jackets, fleece, boots, sandals, and accessories across both men's and women's sizing. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brands include Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, Keen, Field & Stream, and Legendary Whitetails
- Men's and women's jackets, fleece, hoodies, and outerwear
- Hiking boots, sandals, and waterproof footwear
- Outdoor shirts, pants, and accessories like hats and socks
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Sign In or Register