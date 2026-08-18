At Amazon, get this Forney Nozzle Gel For Mig Welding 16-oz. Tub for $6.50. It's the best price we could find by $9. It's a silicon-free, non-flammable formula designed to keep MIG welding nozzles and contact tips clear without causing porosity. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 14-Piece Magnetic Nut Driver Set for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67 since this was originally published.
This right angle drill driver adapter is $1.68, down from $3.16 at Amazon. It attaches to a standard drill or screwdriver to reach tight, angled spaces on DIY projects. Buy Now at Amazon
- 105 degree angle adapter for electric drills and screwdrivers
- Allows drilling and driving in tight or hard-to-reach spaces
- Black finish
- Suited for DIY home projects
At Amazon Haul, get this Drill Dust Collector Box for $1.72. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Craftsman V20 20-volt battery packs available
- DeWalt 20-volt battery 2-packs included
- Bosch 18-volt battery kits and charger bundles
- Sanding discs and oscillating tool blades on sale
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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