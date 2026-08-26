This FitVille Cloud Wanderer V4 is a slip-on shoe with a wide toe box available up to Extra Wide/4E, aimed at buyers who need extra room for comfort. The knit upper is machine washable, and the EVA foam sole is built for cushioning and slip resistance. Apply coupon code "NGOWS" to cut them from $72 to $27.59 with free shipping. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at FitVille
- Wide toe box available in Wide/2E and Extra Wide/4E widths
- High-elastic knit upper is machine washable
- Padded heel collar for hands-free slip-on and off wear
- EVA foam midsole and outsole with slip-resistant pattern
- High-density rebound insole for cushioning
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection