At LA Police Gear, the First Tactical Men's A2 Shorts are $80 off, dropping to $19.99 from its regular $99.99 price. The shorts use a durable 6.4-oz. polyester-cotton blend with a DWR water- and stain-repellent finish, plus oversized utility pockets and discrete zippered cargo pockets. Buy Now at LA Police Gear
- 11" inseam with two-way mechanical stretch fabric
- 6.4-oz. fabric blend of 67% polyester and 33% cotton
- Two oversized utility pockets plus two discrete zippered cargo pockets
- Mesh-lined pockets for breathability
- 360-degree panel stretch waist
- DWR water- and stain-repellent finish
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Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Update: The price has changed to $7.62 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Casual Shorts for $7.60. It's a great deal for a pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Suited for warm-weather days when you want airflow and pocket space without wearing actual cargo pants, thanks to the linen blend and multiple pockets. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen, 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Two slash pockets and two rear pockets
- Machine washable fabric construction
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit