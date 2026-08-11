This 12-pack of Fanta Strawberry cans is $6.12 at Walmart. That's about 50% less than you'd pay at other stores. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
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Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
In this Amazon Outlet sale you'll find deals and discounts on a large selection of clearance groceries and pantry staples. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the French's 6-oz. Original Crispy Fried Onions for just $1, its best-ever price. You'd pay over $4 at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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