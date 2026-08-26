Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, and Germany. Plus, use promo code "HELMET" to get an extra 25% off orders of $29 or more. Standouts include the Nigeria National Team Nike 2026 Away Stadium Replica Jersey for $49.99, down from $100; the Jamaica National Team adidas x Bob Marley Originals Gazelle Shoes for $77.99, down from $110; and the Germany National Team adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $69.99, down from $99.99. Coupon code "39SHIP" bags free shipping on orders over $39. Shop Now at Fanatics
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Throw it back to the 90s with Starter jackets from across the major sports leagues, on sale at Fanatics. Plus, all orders of $39 or more will get free shipping when you apply promo code "39SHIP". Many of these items are clearance and may have limited size options available. The coupon code expires August 27. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Throwback-style pullover and full-snap varsity jackets
- Officially licensed team designs
- Vintage-inspired Starter Brand apparel
- Available across multiple professional sports teams