Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and World Cup accessories. Highlights include the Germany National Team adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $69.99, down from $99.99; the Nigeria National Team Nike 2026 Away Stadium Replica Jersey for $49.99, down from $100; and the adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Mini+ Soccer Ball for $14.99, down from $22. The sale also includes player-specific gear for stars like Lamine Yamal, Son Heung-Min, and Vini Jr., plus 2026 FIFA World Cup city and event T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code “SCHOOL.”