Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and World Cup accessories. Highlights include the Germany National Team adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $69.99, down from $99.99; the Nigeria National Team Nike 2026 Away Stadium Replica Jersey for $49.99, down from $100; and the adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Mini+ Soccer Ball for $14.99, down from $22. The sale also includes player-specific gear for stars like Lamine Yamal, Son Heung-Min, and Vini Jr., plus 2026 FIFA World Cup city and event T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code “SCHOOL.”Shop Now at Fanatics
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics