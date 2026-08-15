For last day, Fanatics has lots of USMT gear discounted by up to 25% with the promo code "SCHOOL". The prices on the product pages reflect the coupon discount. There are also some clearance items in the mix here, which see higher discounts of up to 50% off (though the coupon won't stack for extra savings). Regardless of what you add to cart, the coupon will get you free shipping over $39. Shop Now at Fanatics