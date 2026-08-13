Fanatics is offering up to 50% off soccer national team apparel, and an extra 25% off select items with promo code "SCHOOL", covering jerseys, hoodies, and t-shirts from teams like Argentina, Mexico, and Spain. Clearance jerseys are also included, such as the Germany adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can find gear for national squads as well as individual stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, with most orders shipping free over $39. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics