Fanatics is offering discounts across a wide range of college merchandise, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for college football and basketball teams. We've pictured the Men's Florida Gators Fanatics Primary Logo Striated Polo Shirt for $12 ($33 off). The sale spans multiple categories, from officially licensed jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on team gear. Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football and basketball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt pack is down to just $9.45, which is Amazon's lowest-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each medium-weight, 100% cotton tee has ribbed cuffs. The pack is available up to 5XL. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% cotton construction on solid colors
- Medium-weight fabric with no stretch
- Ribbed cuffs
- Pull-on closure
- Available in men's sizing up to 5XL
Walmart offers the FIFA World Cup 2026 Men's USA Country Soccer Tee for $4.70. That's a $12 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 2-Pack is $6.26, down from $10.07. It's $4 off, $3 per shirt, and the lowest price it's been all year. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% cotton construction for solid colors
- Medium weight fabric
- Ribbed cuffs
- Pull-on closure with no stretch
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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