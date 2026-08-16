Best Buy's Black Friday in July Deal covers a range of Magic: The Gathering products from Wizards of the Coast, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover sets and Commander decks. Prices range from $5.49 for booster sleeves up to $74.99 for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Draft Night set, which is down from its $129.99 comparable value. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy