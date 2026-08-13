These Expert Grill grilling shears are priced at just $0.97 at Walmart. That's a smoking hot deal no matter how you cut it. They feature extra-large stainless steel blades designed for cutting meat, herbs, and vegetables, along with rust-resistant construction for easy cleanup. Spend $35 to get free shipping, or choose free in-store pickup. Shop Now at Walmart
- Extra-large stainless steel blades
- Rust-resistant blade coating
- Ergonomic handles for a secure grip
- Suitable for cutting meat, herbs, and vegetables
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Oklahoma Joe's Drumstick & Pepper Flex Rack 2-Pack for $3.76, its best-ever price. Most merchants charge $13. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Blackstone Original 17" Omnivore Tabletop Griddle for $85.50. That's a $64 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 267 sq. in. of cooking surface
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
Amazon offers the Great Northern Hot Dog / Sausage Roller for $9.08. Shipping is free for Prime members. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 5 hot dogs or sausages at once
- Extra-long 11.5" detachable wood handle
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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