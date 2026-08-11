Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend