Walmart · 53 mins ago
Equity by La Crosse 0.9" LED Digital Desktop Alarm Clock
$10 $18
Walmart offers the Equity by La Crosse 0.9" LED Digital Desktop Alarm Clock in Silver for $9.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now

Features
  • blue LED display
  • 9V battery as backup (not included)
  • ascending alarm sound & 9-minute snooze duration
  • measures 3.45" x 5.50" x 2.15"
  • Model: 75903
