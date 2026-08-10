This 8-count pack of EXPO chisel tip markers is $3 off the regular price at Walmart. The chisel tip works on whiteboards and other non-porous surfaces like glass and acrylic, and the low odor formula suits classrooms and offices. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup where available to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Chisel tip allows for multiple line widths
- 8-count pack of black markers
- Low odor formula suitable for classrooms, offices, and homes
- Works on whiteboards and other non-porous surfaces like glass and acrylic
- Erases cleanly with an EXPO eraser or dry cloth
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Woot's Back to School sale spans laptops, backpacks, dorm necessities, clothing, shoes, snacks, and school and teacher supplies. Spending $50 in the event gets an extra $10 off using promo code "WOOTSCHOOL" at checkout, limited to one use per customer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Covers laptops and computer & tech accessories
- Includes backpacks and school supplies
- Covers dorm and apartment necessities
- Includes clothing and shoes
- Covers teacher supplies and snacks
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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