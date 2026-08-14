At Newegg, this Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair is priced at $85.99. We've pictured the Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair in Onyx Black, which reclines from 90° to 145° and pairs high-density memory foam with pocket springs for cushioning. Its linkage armrests move with the backrest, and the 19.7" wide seat supports up to 300 lbs. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Reclines from 90° to 145° w/ 360° swivel
- Linkage armrests move with the backrest
- High-density memory foam cushion w/ pocket springs
- Breathable faux leather upholstery
- 19.7" wide seat
- Supports up to 300 lbs.
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Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Mesh back office chairs like this one are worth considering if you spend long hours at a desk and want better airflow than a solid foam-padded seat provides. Apply coupon code "WOX5ISYW" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3 pneumatic gas cylinder lift
- adjustable lumbar support
- 2D headrest
- foldable armrests
- Model: 25W03US
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Beautyrest Beyla Ergonomic Manager Chair for $88.20. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 275-lb. capacity
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
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