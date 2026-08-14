At Newegg, this Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair is priced at $85.99. We've pictured the Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair in Onyx Black, which reclines from 90° to 145° and pairs high-density memory foam with pocket springs for cushioning. Its linkage armrests move with the backrest, and the 19.7" wide seat supports up to 300 lbs. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg