With promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", this Dora Sing-Along Boombox drops to $10.79 at eBay. That's $14 cheaper than what you'd pay today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It includes a working wired microphone and Bluetooth connectivity so kids can stream music and sing along. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music from any device
- Includes extended clips of the songs "Rainforest Ritmo," "Cake," and "Empanada"
- Wired microphone included to amplify singing
- Dora backpack-inspired design
- Designed for kids ages 3 and up
- New condition
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Certified refurbished Anker gear at eBay's Brand Outlet spans chargers, docking stations, and power banks, with promo code "BRANDS20" taking 20% off already-reduced prices. The lineup also covers Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers, plus a eufy video doorbell with 2K resolution and local storage. All listed items ship free, and the discount applies across categories rather than a single product line. Refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
The Nokia Lumia 1520 launched in 2013 as the first phablet-sized flagship for Windows Phone, pairing a 6" full HD screen with a 20-megapixel camera. At $31, this refurbished unit in excellent condition comes with a one-year warranty and free shipping. It's like owning a piece of history. Buy Now at eBay
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