This 2-pack of acrylic monitor memo boards is $7.19. That's a buck below its usual price and the lowest it's been. Each panel measures 11" x 3.1" and attaches to either side of a monitor or laptop with no-trace adhesive, and the set includes 6 extra adhesive strips for repositioning. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 39 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Back to School sale spans laptops, backpacks, dorm necessities, clothing, shoes, snacks, and school and teacher supplies. Spending $50 in the event gets an extra $10 off using promo code "WOOTSCHOOL" at checkout, limited to one use per customer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Covers laptops and computer & tech accessories
- Includes backpacks and school supplies
- Covers dorm and apartment necessities
- Includes clothing and shoes
- Covers teacher supplies and snacks
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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