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DiscountMags · 37 mins ago
From $5.50
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DiscountMags offers select best-selling science and nature magazine subscriptions starting at $5.50. Shop educational titles covering science, nature, technology, wildlife, and more. Deal ends August 28. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Features
- Consumer Reports 1 year, 13 issues for $14.95
- Wired 1 year, 6 issues for $8.95
- Discover 1 year, 6 issues for $19.95
- Smithsonian 1 year, 12 issues for $15.95
- Popular Mechanics 1 year, 6 issues for $12.95
- Bassmaster 1 year, 9 issues for $5.50
Details
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Expires 8/28/2026
Published 37 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Magzter · Aug 4, 2026
Magzter Gold 1-Year Subscription
Up to 50% off
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Magzter offers up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription when you apply coupon code "CJNMGDEAL" at checkout. The subscription provides unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers across a wide range of categories. This offer expires December 31. Shop Now at Magzter
Features
- Up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription
- Unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers
- Read on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers
- Offer expires December 31
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