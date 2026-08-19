DiscountMags covers a wide range of hobby magazines, from woodworking and home improvement to art and papercraft. Popular Woodworking runs $14.95 for a year of 6 issues, well under its $34.93 cover price, while Family Handyman is $12.50 for 4 issues against a $39.90 cover price. For something smaller, the Origami Therapy Book digital issue is just $3.11. Sale ends August 21. Buy Now at DiscountMags