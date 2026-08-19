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DiscountMags · 58 mins ago
From $5.50 per year
shipping varies
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DiscountMags covers a wide range of hobby magazines, from woodworking and home improvement to art and papercraft. Popular Woodworking runs $14.95 for a year of 6 issues, well under its $34.93 cover price, while Family Handyman is $12.50 for 4 issues against a $39.90 cover price. For something smaller, the Origami Therapy Book digital issue is just $3.11. Sale ends August 21. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Features
- Popular Woodworking 1-year subscription (6 issues) for $14.95, down from a $34.93 cover price
- Family Handyman 1-year subscription (4 issues) for $12.50, down from a $39.90 cover price
- Art In America 1-year subscription (5 issues) for $22.50, down from a $127.60 cover price
- What Women Create and Where Women Create 1-year subscriptions (4 issues each) for $24.99
- Origami Therapy Book digital single issue for $3.11
- Categories include DIY, hunting and fishing, photography, knitting and quilting, and more
Details
Comments
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Expires 8/21/2026
Published 58 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Magzter · Aug 4, 2026
Magzter Gold 1-Year Subscription
Up to 50% off
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Magzter offers up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription when you apply coupon code "CJNMGDEAL" at checkout. The subscription provides unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers across a wide range of categories. This offer expires December 31. Shop Now at Magzter
Features
- Up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription
- Unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers
- Read on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers
- Offer expires December 31
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