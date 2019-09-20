New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dimex EasyFlex No Dig Landscape Edging Project Kit
$20 $23
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • easy hammer-down installation
  • 40 feet of edging
  • Model: 3000-40C-4
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register