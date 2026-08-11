DICK'S Sporting Goods is offering savings of up to 30% on select running and lifestyle shoe styles from brands like HOKA, Nike, adidas, and On. Shoppers can also find up to 40% off select Nike and adidas apparel and footwear, 25% off select Under Armour, and clearance items marked down up to 60% while supplies last. The sale spans shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids across multiple sports and brands. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes an Epic Shoe Sale with savings of up to 30% on select styles
- Select Nike apparel and footwear discounted up to 40%
- Select adidas clothing and shoes discounted up to 40%
- Select Under Armour clothing and shoes discounted 25%
- Clearance section offers savings of up to 60% on select styles
- Covers running shoes, apparel, backpacks, water bottles, and sports equipment
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 25 min ago
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers outerwear, footwear, and apparel from brands like Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, and Keen. A Mountain Hardwear women's stretchdown jacket drops to $33.99, while Columbia hiking boots and water shoes fall into the $25 to $45 range. The sale spans jackets, fleece, boots, sandals, and accessories across both men's and women's sizing. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brands include Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, Keen, Field & Stream, and Legendary Whitetails
- Men's and women's jackets, fleece, hoodies, and outerwear
- Hiking boots, sandals, and waterproof footwear
- Outdoor shirts, pants, and accessories like hats and socks
Soccer.com's Goal Club Days event covers sitewide savings, national team jerseys, and fan gear, with code "GCDAYS" taking 20% off sitewide and 30% off custom fan wear. National team jerseys and fan gear are discounted up to 50%, and orders of $49 or more ship free with code "FREE". Shoppers spending $199 or more can also add a free Trionda key ring using code "TRIONDA", while cleat orders earn triple points with code "HATTRICK". Becoming a lifetime member is just $4 and comes with several benefits, however you can get a free membership with the purchase of a 2026 national team jersey. Shop Now at Soccer.com
- 20% off sitewide with code GCDAYS
- 30% off custom fan wear with code GCDAYS
- Up to 50% off national team jerseys and fan gear
- Free shipping on orders of $49 or more with code FREE
- Free Trionda key ring on orders of $199 or more with code TRIONDA
- Triple points on cleat orders with code HATTRICK
Dick's Sporting Goods discounts a wide range of men's national team soccer gear to half off regular prices. Shoppers can find replica jerseys for teams along with player-specific pieces featuring stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. We've pictured the Nike Men's USMNT Christian Pulisic #10 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $70 ($105 low). ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Kijaro Cross Air Chair in three colors for $19.98. That's a $40 savings and its best-ever price. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
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