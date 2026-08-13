Dick's Sporting Goods Back to School Shop covers clothing, backpacks, and accessories. You'll find items like DSG men's fleece pants from $8.97 and Nike crew socks at $30 for six pairs, alongside brands such as Nike, adidas, HOKA, UGG, and The North Face. The sale spans apparel, footwear, drinkware, and backpacks for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more get free shipping. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shoe sale offers up to 30% off select styles through 8/15/26
- Brands include Nike, New Balance, adidas, HOKA, Birkenstock, UGG, and Puma
- Backpacks and lunchboxes available for all ages, from preschool through college
- Apparel lineup includes graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and socks
- Drinkware options include Owala and Stanley bottles and tumblers
- One-hour pickup and same-day delivery available on eligible orders
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Dick's Sporting Goods discounts a wide range of men's national team soccer gear to half off regular prices. Shoppers can find replica jerseys for teams along with player-specific pieces featuring stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. We've pictured the Nike Men's USMNT Christian Pulisic #10 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $70 ($105 low). ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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