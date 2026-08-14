At Woot, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get this Denon AVR-X2800H 7.2 Ch Stereo Receiver for $849. It's the best deal we could find by $321. This receiver supports 8K/60Hz pass-through, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X surround sound, along with built-in HEOS streaming, WiFi, and Bluetooth for whole-home audio. Coupon expires today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8K/60Hz pass-through video support
- 7.2-channel receiver with 95 watts per channel
- Built-in HEOS wireless streaming, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
- Supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS Neural:X surround sound
- 8 HDMI ports (6 in/2 out) including three 8K inputs
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Code "FIFTEEN"
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Expires in 18 hr
Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Denon AVR-S970H receiver is $100 off the regular $699.99 price at Costco, and it's also cheaper than the $829 it currently costs at Amazon. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive surround sound, along with 8K-capable HDMI connections and dual subwoofer outputs for more even bass throughout a room. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Costco
- USB input, 8 HDMI ports
- 7.2 or 5.2.2 set up with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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