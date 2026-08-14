This Denon AVR-S970H receiver is $100 off the regular $699.99 price at Costco, and it's also cheaper than the $829 it currently costs at Amazon. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive surround sound, along with 8K-capable HDMI connections and dual subwoofer outputs for more even bass throughout a room. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Costco