Dell Vostro 3471 9th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC
$509 $559
free shipping

The coupon means you'll save $418 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3471w10ph209r5
  • Code "SAVE50"
  • Expires 4/16/2020
