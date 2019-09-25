New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$619 $1,141
free shipping

That is $522 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav155w10p1c5104
  • Expires 9/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
