Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop
$849 $1,199
free shipping

That's a $90 drop from our last mention and an all-time low. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Coupon code "DBLT8SP" drops the price.
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p1c4108
  • Code "DBLT8SP"
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
