Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Whiskey Lake i3 14" Laptop
$719 $1,164
free shipping

Save $437 on this laptop that's dropped $12 from three days ago.

Update: The price has dropped to $719. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cto03l340014us2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 14 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register