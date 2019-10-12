Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Walmart
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's a savings of $591 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $774 off and the lowest price we could find.
Don't need Windows Pro? Choose Windows Home to drop the price to $906.10. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $774 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of consoles, games, accessories, gaming PCs, merchandise, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $32 under our mention in January and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find now by $49 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $66 under our June mention (which included $100 gift card), and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the $100 Visa gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $240 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $472 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
